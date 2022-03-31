Last week, Harry Styles arrived with great news for his supporters. He revealed that his third album would be titled Harry’s House and added that it will be released later this spring. The upcoming project will be his first full-length effort since 2019’s Fine Line, a project gave him his second No. 1 album, his first chart-topping song, and his first Grammy award. That same success is hopefully in order for Styles with Harry’s House, and today, he kicks off the campaign for the album with its first single “As It Was.”

The new track sees Harry set on moving on from the past and accepting the things that life is currently offering him. The somber track is carried with lyrics like “I want you to hold me in the palm of your hand / Why don’t we leave it at that? / Nothing to say and everything gets in the way.” Together with the song, Harry also released an eccentric video for the track and it features a heartful dance routine with a woman he appears to be emotionally invested in. He also shows off some dance moves to conclude the video.

Harry confirmed that Harry’s House will arrive on May 20, and thanks to a press release for “As It Was,” we know that the album will arrive with 13 songs. The project will also feature songwriting by frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Mitch Rowland.

You can watch the video for “As It Was” above.

Harry’s House is out 5/20 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.