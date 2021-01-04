Harry Styles has been in (or has at least been rumored to have been in) a number of high-profile relationship, and it seems he’s at the start of another one. TMZ reports that over the weekend, Styles attended a wedding with Olivia Wilde as his plus-one, and they were “holding hands and very much together.”

The small ceremony, which only had 16 attendees, was in Montecito, California (near Santa Barbara) and was for Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff and his now-wife Glenne Christiaansen, who works for Apple Music. Styles actually officiated the ceremony. Furthermore, People reports the two “have dated for a few weeks” and that after the wedding, they were seen at Styles’ Los Angeles home. Styles and Wilde recently worked together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and in which Styles plays a lead role alongside Florence Pugh.

Wilde isn’t too far removed from a long-term relationship, as she and Jason Sudeikis began dating in November 2011 and got engaged at some point during the 2012 holiday season. Then, a couple months ago, it was reported that the pair had called off their engagement and split up in early 2020. The pair are apparently amicably co-parenting their two children, a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

As for how the internet feels about all this, there are a lot of different reactions on Twitter. Some users wonder why Styles and Wilde holding hands has sparked dating rumors but him holding hands with Lizzo (or Louis Tomlinson) didn’t. Some internet users have apparently also taken to harassing Wilde on her social media posts, which others have condemned as deplorable behavior.

Check out some reactions below.

So your telling me that when Harry holds hands and cuddles up to Lizzo it’s nothing but when he does the same to Olivia, a white and smaller girl, he’s automatically dating her. Mhm ok. — Steph²⁸ (@tpwkulittleshit) January 4, 2021

if harry and olivia holding hands is dating then explain this pic.twitter.com/ZzYNbjqxvK — koko ♡’s nele²⁸ (@93SCALIFORNIA) January 4, 2021

Lizzo Shakes her ass on Harry.

The media: Just Friends

Louis and Harry kiss

The media: Just friends

Olivia Wilde and Harry hold hands

The media: OLIVIA WILDE AND HARRY STYLES DATING!! NEW COUPLE!!!

Y’all see how twisted this is? pic.twitter.com/9Y6MrohH9F — Gwyn (@COACOACPLZ) January 4, 2021

I respect both Olivia and Harry. But you flood Olivia's Instagram comment section with hate just because they were RUMOURED to be dating. You have no proof. Nor have they confirmed it. It has only been about half an hour and you're already saying they hooked up. Disappointing. — Harry Styles (@harry_styllesh) January 4, 2021

To those leaving hateful, hurtful and harmful comments on Olivia’s Instagram / Twitter please stop. There is no need to send those comments. Its 2021, please learn and grow and actually Treat People With Kindness. Thank you. — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) January 4, 2021

