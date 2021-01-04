Getty Image
Twitter Is In Chaos Over Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Dating Rumors

Harry Styles has been in (or has at least been rumored to have been in) a number of high-profile relationship, and it seems he’s at the start of another one. TMZ reports that over the weekend, Styles attended a wedding with Olivia Wilde as his plus-one, and they were “holding hands and very much together.”

The small ceremony, which only had 16 attendees, was in Montecito, California (near Santa Barbara) and was for Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff and his now-wife Glenne Christiaansen, who works for Apple Music. Styles actually officiated the ceremony. Furthermore, People reports the two “have dated for a few weeks” and that after the wedding, they were seen at Styles’ Los Angeles home. Styles and Wilde recently worked together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and in which Styles plays a lead role alongside Florence Pugh.

Wilde isn’t too far removed from a long-term relationship, as she and Jason Sudeikis began dating in November 2011 and got engaged at some point during the 2012 holiday season. Then, a couple months ago, it was reported that the pair had called off their engagement and split up in early 2020. The pair are apparently amicably co-parenting their two children, a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

As for how the internet feels about all this, there are a lot of different reactions on Twitter. Some users wonder why Styles and Wilde holding hands has sparked dating rumors but him holding hands with Lizzo (or Louis Tomlinson) didn’t. Some internet users have apparently also taken to harassing Wilde on her social media posts, which others have condemned as deplorable behavior.

Check out some reactions below.

