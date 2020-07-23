There have been rumblings that One Direction was planning something to commemorate their tenth anniversary, rumors that were confirmed last week. Sure enough, yesterday, the group made their first post on their Instagram page in four years. Another post went up on the page today teasing the group’s website, where fans can go to “relive [their] favourite One Direction memories.” However, it looks like too many fans visited the site, as it currently features just an error message: “Uh oh… you guys broke the internet (again). Sorry about that! We’re working on a fix as fast as we can – sit tight! #DIRECTIONERSBREAKTHEINTERNET”

Not all is lost, though, as the individual members of the group — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, but not Zayn Malik — have shared personal messages looking back on the big anniversary.

Styles wrote on Instagram:

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful.

I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.

And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H.”

Horan’s post reads:

“when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @liampayne @harrystyles @zayn @louist91 #10yearsofonedirection.”

Meanwhile, Payne and Tomlinson penned shorter posts. Payne wrote, “What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection.” Tomlinson also wrote, “Our first ever photo together. The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible. Can’t believe its been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x.”

Check out Syles, Horan, Payne, and Tomlinson’s posts below.