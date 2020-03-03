Harry Styles stopped by the SiriusXM studios to chat on the Howard Stern Show Monday morning. Along with discussing his recent record Fine Line and detailing his experience of getting robbed at knifepoint, the singer also chose to perform a cover: Styles sang a faithful cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” live on the airwaves.

Styles told Stern that he’s an avid Gabriel fan. Styles complemented “Sledgehammer,” saying it’s one of the “best-mixed songs” ever. Part of Fine Line was even recorded in Gabriel’s Real World Studio in the UK. Pulling the same jazzy instrumentation from Gabriel’s original track, Styles laid down the vocals in his own style. With his soaring voice, Styles belted out each line. “I want to be your sledgehammer / Why don’t you call my name,” Styles sang.

Earlier in the show, Styles discussed his horrible experience of being robbed at knifepoint this past Valentine’s Day. “Yes, I was robbed on Valentine’s Day. That’s what you get for being single these days,” Style said. “I should have had other plans.” The singer then detailed the incident, saying he was robbed for cash by a group of men while walking home from a friend’s house. Styles ran away from the group after refusing to hand over his phone and he was left alone. “I guess because they had some cash, they just ended up turning around.”

Listen to Styles’ “Sledgehammer” cover above.

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.