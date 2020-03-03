Harry Styles Tells The Scary Story Of Getting Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles hasn’t spoken much about getting robbed at knifepoint beyond quickly confirming during a recent Today appearance that it did actually happened. Yesterday, though, he guested on The Howard Stern Show, and there, he told the whole story.

He began:

“I was walking home from a friend’s house. […] I’m about five minutes from home, and I see this group of guys who all got hoods up and their faces covered and stuff and I was like, ‘That’s a bit weird.’ […] I turn my music off. […] I keep kind of turning around, the guys cross the road and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ Then I’m walking up and […] I hear shuffling of feet, trying to catch up to me. So I cross the street, and they cross the street, and I’m like, ‘Oh, f*ck’s sake.’ And then I cross the street again, then they cross the street again, and I’m like, ‘Oh for f*ck’s sake, I think I’m about to get robbed.'”

Styles said the guys then asked to talk to him, asked if he smokes weed, and asked if we wanted some weed. The guys asked what Styles had on him, and after initially saying he had nothing, Styles gave them some cash. The guys then asked what Styles’ headphones were plugged into, and Styles said it was his phone, which the guys demanded.

“I pull out my phone and I’m thinking, ‘OK, this is really annoying, but I’ll wipe it and get a new phone,'” Styles said. “And then the guy’s like, ‘OK, unlock your phone,’ and the other one pulls his shirt up and he’s got a knife sticking in his pants. I was like, ‘Sh*t.’ I just said, ‘I can’t. I’m sorry. Mate, I can’t unlock my phone.’ And then the guy’s like, ‘You got ten seconds,’ and he starts counting them down and I’m like, ‘F—, am I going to unlock my phone?'”

Styles then considered throwing his phone into the pond they were next to, but decided to not do that to avoid angering the group. At this point, Styles tried to get help from some of the people in their cars on the nearby road. Styles continued:

“Two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity. […] I run into the road and I tried to stop a car. Obviously, a mad man runs into the road, you won’t let them into your car, so they don’t let me in. I try and get another car, they don’t let me in, but now I’m slightly away from them because I’m in the street. I just turned and ran back to the little village area near where I live. So I just kind of sprinted, but usually when I’m out walking I’m wearing running stuff, and this was the one time I was like wearing corduroy flares and shoes. I was like, I’m going to have to f*cking sprint all the way down this hill. […] I guess because they had some cash, they just ended up turning around.”

He went on to tell Stern that he went for a walk again the next day, because he didn’t want what happened to stop him from living his life. Now, Styles fortunately seems to be in better spirits than he is in his heartbreaking “Falling” video.