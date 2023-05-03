Pop

Harry Styles Is Joined By A Special Little Friend In His New ‘Satellite’ Video

Harry Styles has shared the video for one of the standout tracks from his Harry’s House album. For the “Satellite” video, Styles once again teams up with Aube Perrie, who directed the “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” visual.

In the clip, Styles is seen gearing up for a performance on his Love On Tour. While rehearsing, navigating a packed venue, and later, moving about the city, a tiny robot follows Styles around. Toward the end of the video, Styles is seen laying next to the robot in a field, as they then look up to the night sky, staring at the stars and city lights.

The video itself is symbolic of embracing the emotions and feelings that you can’t escape. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Styles revealed that he has spent much time in therapy, learning how to face his emotions in a healthy, conscious manner.

“So many of your emotions are so foreign before you start analyzing them properly. I like to really lean into [an emotion] and look at it in the face. Not like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this,’ but more like, ‘What is it that makes me feel this way?’ ”

You can watch the video for “Satellite” above.

