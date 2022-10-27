Harry Styles made 2022 his year by releasing the massive album Harry’s House, which was the first platinum LP of the year, broke records with the hit “As It Was,” and earned him a monumental 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

But he’s not done. The pop star is back today with the music video for the record’s opener “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” Styles mysteriously transforms into a sea creature — you could say he’s a mermaid, but that’s debatable — and he worries he will be cut up and made into a sushi roll. Soon enough, though, people are on their knees cleaning his tentacles and asking to touch his tail. However, it’s not any of this that’s exciting or weirding out fans — it’s the fact that he has a beard.

Earlier this week, fans immediately took notice when Styles appeared on stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and was wearing a pair of red authentic Vans instead of his usual pair of Adidas x Gucci Gazelles. Fans went onto social media to thank the singer, as well as his stylist Harry Lambert, for what they interpreted as taking a stand against Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments.

Watch the video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” above.