There is a brand new Harry Styles interview today, complete with lots of lovely, quirky photos, and insight into the pop star’s latest album, Harry’s House. This feature is right on time since we had lots of Harry content via the last two weekends of him performing at Coachella, and now that the biggest music festival of the year is over, fans need more to go on before the album drops in a few weeks. So, what’s the scoop in this new interview? Well, a recurring subject that seems to come up over and over again — Harry’s sexuality.

Though he’s often engaged in gender bending activity, like wearing dresses and launching a makeup line, and he’s completely, 100% adamant in his support of the queer community, the conversation around how Harry himself identifies has been one that unrelentingly rages online simply because? He’s kept it to himself.

In his new interview, Styles said he finds the idea that he should have to submit his sexuality to the public for consumption as something that’s “outdated” — and frankly, he’s right. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Read the full interview right here.