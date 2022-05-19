We are now just a day away from one of the defining moments of Harry Styles’ career, as his third solo album, Harry’s House, is set to drop in just a matter of hours now. Before that, though, Styles heralded the LP by dropping by Today for a performance this morning. Actually, it was a number of performances, as he took to the stage to deliver renditions of “As It Was,” “Boyfriends,” “Late Night Talking,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Daylight,” and ”Golden” as rain fell around him.

He also chatted with the show’s hosts between songs, as well as a fan who got to ask a question. They wondered what Harry’s House song was the hardest for Styles to write and he responded, “I would say ‘Boyfriends,’ probably… actually, no… yeah, ‘Boyfriends’ was probably the most… there were a lot of different versions of it, we were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. It was like, different guitars, different vocals arrangements and stuff.”

At another part of the broadcast, some fans in the audience were given some free Styles concert tickets and naturally, they were thrilled and overcome with emotion.

Check out some clips from Styles’ Today appearance above and below.