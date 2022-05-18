Harry Styles Exposes His ‘Bum-Bum’ But ‘No Peen’ In ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles is first and foremost a chart-topping pop star, but in recent years, his acting career has really picked up. He was in Eternals last year and coming out here in 2022, he has Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. When it comes to My Policeman, the movie will reveal a new side of Styles: his backside.

In a new interview with Howard Stern (as Billboard notes), Styles said that in the movie, he shows his “bum-bum” but “no peen.” He also noted that he had to “wear a gas mask” while his various tattoos were covered by make-up artists for his nude scenes.

He also shared his thoughts about the ongoing Roe v. Wade situation, saying, “A lot of people are taking the right steps to make positive things happen, and people who don’t like that are clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like they’ve lost, which never belonged to them in the first place… I just don’t think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone’s else’s body. It doesn’t really make any sense to me… I don’t really know where that ends.”

Styles also spoke about auditioning for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, saying, “I was very intrigued by it… I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role, then it’s better for them and it’s better for me. If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else, then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not as-good version.”