Next month, Harry Styles will finally kick off his Love On Tour run of dates featuring Jenny Lewis, starting on September 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Now, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is asking that all attendees please provide proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours ahead of time (in addition to wearing a mask).

Posting the following message to Instagram, Harry’s team wrote: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road! Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask that you do the same.

For the health and safety of everyone attending Love On Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-10 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. Thank you. We can’t wait to see you!”

Like the previously announced tour dates, which were rescheduled from 2020, Jenny Lewis is set to be the opening act for the tour’s entirety, with the exception of October 30 and 31, which will be Styles “Harryween” concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

