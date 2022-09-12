Harry Styles Just Won His First Acting Award At The Toronto International Film Festival

Harry Styles’ acting has been abuzz lately for his role in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde. And let’s be real, everyone was really just talking about the “Spitgate” fiasco with co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival that consumed the internet for far too long before it was finally debunked. Now Styles has just claimed his first ever acting award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), although it’s not for his supporting role in Don’t Worry Darling, but rather for his starring role in My Policeman.

Styles, along with co-stars Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, and the entire cast of the film were awarded the TIFF Tribute Award for Best Performance. In an unprecedented move at TIFF, they were honored for the film as an ensemble cast, which received a standing ovation following its premiere at the festival, according to Deadline. My Policeman, which arrives in theaters next month and then on Amazon Prime in November, is about a closeted policeman (played by Styles) who is married to a woman and grapples with his homosexuality amid a love triangle. At a press conference for the film, Styles spoke of the chemistry that the cast had and how it played into their performances: “I think having a base of a real friendship outside the characters obviously allows for the friendships scenes, if you will; doesn’t require much acting. And then in the more intense scenes, there’s a lot of trust and safety there. All of that benefits from a real connection.”

Styles is now heading back for his Love On Tour dates in New York City and then Austin and Los Angeles.

My Policeman arrives in theaters on 10/21 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 11/04.