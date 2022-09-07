In the same viral spirit of, “What color is this dress?,” the latest topic sweeping social media debates and celebrity truthers is Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s “Spitgate.” Chances are you’ve seen some form or angle of videos of Styles allegedly spitting on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Pine at the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere. But did Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine? Here’s what actually happened.

Harry Styles’ Spitgate: Here Is What Actually Happened

As Harry Styles was taking his seat next to Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, he hovered over Pine for an instant and Pine’s reaction makes it look like Styles dropped something on him… perhaps a droplet of saliva from his mouth? But Styles has publicly denied that he spit on Pine, issuing a statement via his representatives (“sources close to Styles”) saying, “This is not true.” A Pine rep added, “There is nothing but respect between these two men.”

But the big reveal comes from a Spitgate truther who seems to have uncovered what actually happened via a different angle of the incident. They set up their argument by citing that Pine was already zoning out earlier in the day during a Venice Film Festival press conference for Don’t Worry Darling. Then, while sitting at the premiere before Styles arrives, he’d been looking for his glasses to no avail. So because he was out of it all day, his reaction when he notices that they were on his lap the whole time, was like him talking to himself to say, “They’re right under your eyes, silly!” while chuckling at himself.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

And for good measure, here is a super slow-motion video of Styles hovering over Pine, which clearly shows him NOT spitting on the actor.

HE IS INNOCENT pic.twitter.com/yGlH52WaxC — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) September 6, 2022

Case closed? Seems that way, but the debate somehow continues on the interwebs.