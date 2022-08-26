Harry Styles is a busy dude and he’s about to get a lot busier. That’s because the “As It Was” singer just added an entire slate of international concerts to his Love On Tour in support of his new album, Harry’s House. He also added an extra couple of shows in the US for good measure.

Styles just added Love On Tour stops throughout Mexico and South America in November and December 2022, plus an extra stop in Austin on October 3rd and an additional date in Chicago on October 15th. Then in 2023, the Love On Tour goes truly global with full runs throughout Europe and Australia. Wet Leg is the new support act for those 2023 dates.

Check out the complete list of Harry Styles’ Love On Tour dates below and get tickets here.

08/15/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

08/16/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

08/20/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

08/21/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

08/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

08/26/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

08/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

08/28/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/01/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/02/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/03/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/07/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/08/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/10/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/15/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/21/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/28/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/29/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

10/02/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

10/03/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~!

10/06/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/08/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/13/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/23/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

10/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

10/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

10/28/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

10/29/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

10/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/02/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/04/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/05/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/12/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/14/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/15/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/20/2022 — Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG *

11/22/2022 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *

11/24/2022 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

11/25/2022 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

11/27/2022 — Bogota, CO @ Parque Salitre Mágico *

11/29/2022 — Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional *

12/01/2022 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida *

12/03/2022 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

12/04/2022 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

12/06/2022 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

12/08/2022 — Rio de Janerio, BR @ Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena *

12/10/2022 — Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski *

12/13/2022 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

02/20/2023 — Perth, AU @ HBF Park !

02/24/2023 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/25/2023 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/26/2023 — Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium !

03/03/2023 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

03/04/2023 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

03/07/2023 — Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park, Mt Smart Stadium !

05/13/2023 — Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena ! )

05/17/2023 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

05/22/2023 — Coventry, UK @ Coventry Building Society Arena !

05/26/2023 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/01/2023 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France !

06/05/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA !

06/10/2023 — Slane, IE @ Slane Castle !%

06/13/2023 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/14/2023 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/20/2023 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium !

06/24/2023 — Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark !

06/27/2023 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena !

07/02/2023 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

07/05/2023 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutche Bank Park !

07/08/2023 — Viena, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadium !

07/12/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company !

07/14/2023 — Madrid, ES @ Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool !

07/18/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo Alges !

07/22/2023 — Reggio Emilia, IT @ RCF Arena !

^ with Madi Diaz

* with Blood Orange

~ with Gabriels

# with Jessie Ware

+ with Ben Harper

! with Wet Leg