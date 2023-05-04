Artists are in the midst of finding ways to protest Tennessee’s ban on drag performances. Madonna is bringing Caldwell Tidicue, who performs as Bob the Drag Queen, on her tour. Yo La Tengo dressed up in drag to make a point. However, Hayley Kiyoko experienced struggles at her show in Nashville.

The singer shared an Instagram post, saying an undercover cop attended her soundcheck and informed her that she can’t have drag performers because the gig is all ages.

“This is f*cked up. This is so f*cked,” she said. “And I’m so sorry to my community and I’m just devastated, this is just not right, it’s not okay. And my heart just goes out to everyone navigating this.”

She also refused to give up, inspiring fans to maintain hope: “We will not be silenced,” she wrote.

The show successfully went on with the drag queens.

Find the full post below.