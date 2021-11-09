Holly Humberstone is sitting in Central Park on a sunny early fall day, watching the boats and raving about her first time visiting New York City. “Oh my gosh, it’s so lovely,” she exclaims. “Everything looks like a movie. It looks like a film set. It’s amazing. I’m having a lovely day.”

It’s safe to say the Grantham, England, native has been enjoying a string of lovely days as of late. The previous night, Humberstone played her second sold-out show of the week at the Bowery Ballroom. These gigs came on the heels of a pair of sold-out shows in Los Angeles. And, just hours after our interview, she’ll appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing the synth-dappled “Scarlett” for an adoring audience.

For Humberstone, playing live gigs is a slightly disorienting experience. Incredibly enough, her entire career has unfolded — and taken off — within the last two years, as the world navigated the extended pandemic-related break. Her first single, the spare and searing “Deep End,” arrived in early 2020, right before the first lockdown in the UK, while the piano-sprinkled “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” arrived in March 2020.

“I found it hard to gauge if my music is connecting because everything was online and over social media,” she says. “I’ve really never toured these songs. Getting a chance to play these songs and seeing people singing them back [to me] is so, so, so surreal and bizarre. But so cool — and so affirming, encouraging, and inspiring.” Naturally, she’s found the crowds to be extra energetic and supportive. “Everybody has been so excited to be there,” she says. “I feel like I don’t have the type of music where people get rowdy and jump around. Everyone’s been so excited to be there and just rooting for me as well. I feel like I have them to thank for everything.”

Humberstone herself turned to music as solace during the pandemic, especially as a listener; Phoebe Bridgers and Flyte were faves. “I found throughout lockdown I really relied on music for my personal human connection to the outside world,” she says. “Because there wasn’t really anything else.” However, during lockdown, she found writing for herself much more difficult. “I find that I’m most inspired when I’m really busy, seeing my friends, [being] in the city and out and about and doing things. When my senses [are] overloaded, I find I’m really, really good at writing and creating. [During lockdown] I didn’t have anything going on apart from the pandemic, and there’s nothing inspiring about being trapped inside for months and months.”

Like many artists, Humberstone started to put pressure on herself to be creative, and began comparing herself to other people and what they were producing. “[I thought] everyone’s going to come out the other side of that albums and albums, and I can’t even write, like, a word,” she says. “I had all the time, suddenly — and I couldn’t even write.” Once she eased off and started being kinder to herself, the words started flowing once again. “But it was months and months before I could even kind of think about doing it,” she admits. “I learned creativity is just something that I can’t really force. I have to strike when I feel inspired and squeeze the creativity out of me then.”

Her instinct to wait for the right inspiration elevates the forthcoming The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP, which is out November 12. The release encompasses sinewy electro-pop (“Please Don’t Leave Just Yet,” a song co-written and co-produced by The 1975’s Matty Healy), somber piano balladry (“Haunted House”) and folk-pop (“Friendly Fire”). The diverse release reflects her changing personal tastes. “A lot of the first EP, I was listening to a lot of pop music and I was trying to figure out what I wanted my sound to be and how I wanted to kind of come across,” she says.