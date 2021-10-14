UK alt-pop singer Holly Humberstone first made a name for herself with her relatable debut EP, which ignited a global following. Now with a massive US tour and the brand-new EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin in the works, Humberstone makes her The Tonight Show debut with a captivating performance of her breakup anthem “Scarlett.”

Humberstone’s performance is set to a rainy backdrop. Delivering her cutting lyrics while playing both the guitar and keyboard parts, the 21-year-old proves herself a force to be reckoned with.

Previously explaining the inspiration behind “Scarlett” in a statement, Humberstone said the song was inspired by true events:

“This track is my absolute favourite. It’s a f*ck you to the guy that was going out with my closest friend Scarlett and it was written as they were breaking up. The relationship was totally one sided and lasted for years. Scarlett was all in and had pretty much planned their future and it was pretty clear to me that he was stringing her along, until he broke up with her in a really insensitive and heartless way. I was her closest confidant and so I knew everything she was feeling, and I’d see how passive he was with her at parties first hand. She vented to me for probably about a year and so I went through all the stages of a break up with her and watched as she slowly realised her worth and that he wasn’t worth her tears anymore. I wanted to write this one from her point of view. It’s a pretty positive song as it’s about her finally letting go, realising his many faults and taking back her life.”

Watch Humberstone perform “Scarlett” on The Tonight Show above.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin is out 11/5 via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor. Pre-order it here.