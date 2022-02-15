It’s one of the best times of the year — time for the Hollywood Bowl to announce their schedule for 2022. As one of the premier venues in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl dropping their lineup isn’t just another venue announcing live shows, it’s a chance for a lot of local music aficionados to truly plan out their live music input for 2022. Luckily, the Bowl has delivered yet another stellar lineup for 2022, with a packed schedule that includes stars like Diana Ross, TLC — opening for Boyz II Men, no less — and Sheryl Crow herself.

Because the Bowl is such a classic venue for locals, their schedule of in-house shows is always a highly anticipated event. Kicking off this June, the Bowl’s lineup will include stars like Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina, Ricky Martin, John Fogerty, Polo And Pan, Trombone Shorty, Flying Lotus and Kaiyote performing with the LA Philharmonic orchestra, The Gipsy Kings, Grace Jones and Chvrches, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Check out the venue’s entire lineup right here, and stay tuned for all the other bookings that aren’t necessarily in-house shows, this venue is well known for making both in-house and external shows entirely worth your while. If you’ve been craving live music, this outdoor venue is a great place to make a return.