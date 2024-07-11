Tate McRae established herself as a hitmaker years ago with songs like “You Broke Me First” and “She’s All I Wanna Be,” but “Greedy,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, propelled her to a different stratosphere. All three songs are on McRae’s setlist for her Think Later World Tour in support of Think Later, her sophomore full-length album from last December.
How Long Are Tate McRae’s Think Later World Tour Concerts?
According to fans’ chronicling on setlist.fm, McRae’s set generally lasts between 65 and 75 minutes. On Tuesday, July 9, McRae purportedly took the stage at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California at 9:05 p.m. local time and wrapped by 10:10 p.m. local time. However, her May 16 show in Milan, Italy lasted from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time.
Tate McRae’s Think Later World Tour Setlist
1. “Think Later”
2. “Hurt My Feelings”
3. “Uh Oh”
4. “What’s Your Problem?”
5. “Feel Like Sh*t”
6. “Calgary”
7. “Stay Done”
8. “Messier”
9. “Cut My Hair
10. “Rubberband”
11. “Exes”
12. “Guilty Conscience”
13. “We’re Not Alike”
14. “She’s All I Wanna Be”
15. “You Broke Me First”
16. “Run For The Hills”
17. “Grave”
18. “10:35” (Tiësto cover)
19. “Greedy”
Tate McRae’s 2024 Tour Dates: Think Later World Tour
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at House Of Blues Chicago
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/19 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/29 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
10/31 — Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
11/02 — Bangkok, TH @ UOB Live
11/04 — Quezon City, PH @ New Frontier Theater
11/08 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena