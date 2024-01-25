Around the December release of Think Later, Tate McRae spoke with Uproxx about the hockey aesthetics around the album. That’s most evident in her viral “Greedy” video, in which she exudes boss energy on a Zamboni and dances her ass off in an empty hockey rink.

“My brother is a hockey player, and having grown up in Calgary, hockey has always been a part of my life,” McRae told Uproxx during this interview. “In creating the Think Later era, hockey just became a great way to pay homage to my roots and highlight the athleticism in my fashion, style, and approach to live performances.”

McRae will continue to do just that at the NHL All-Star Game on February 3 in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. On Wednesday, January 24, the NHL announced McRae as a headline performer. (Insert low-hanging joke about McRae making it to an NHL All-Star Game before her rumored ex, Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger.)

As per an official NHL release, McRae “will headline the second intermission performance.”

The Canadian superstar was previously confirmed as the celebrity captain for Team MacKinnon (named after Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon). Meanwhile Justin Bieber — noted lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan — will be the celebrity captain for Team Matthews (named after Leafs star Auston Matthews). Bieber’s Drew House, alongside Adidas, designed the official 2024 NHL All-Star jerseys.

The NHL’s press release also confirmed that McRae’s performance “will be featured in the game broadcast airing at 3 p.m. EST on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports in Canada and ABC and ESPN+ in the United States” on Saturday, February 3. We can only hope she delivers an elongated version of her “Greedy” video.