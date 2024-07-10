In April, Tate McRae kicked off her Think Later World Tour in support of her December 2023 sophomore LP of the same name. The North American leg only just began, and McRae will perform at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11. Below, learn everything you need to know ahead of time.

What Time Is Tate McRae On Stage For The Think Later World Tour? According to setlist.fm, which is updated by fans who attended, McRae’s sets have consistently begun around 9 p.m. local time. In Paris, France, McRae is said to have taken the stage at 9:10 p.m. local time, but she apparently was on stage by 8:50 p.m. local time in Woodinville, Washington on July 7 and 9:05 p.m. local time in San Francisco, California on July 9. Tate McRae’s Think Later World Tour Setlist 1. “Think Later”

2. “Hurt My Feelings”

3. “Uh Oh”

4. “What’s Your Problem?”

5. “Feel Like Sh*t”

6. “Calgary”

7. “Stay Done”

8. “Messier”

9. “Cut My Hair

10. “Rubberband”

11. “Exes”

12. “Guilty Conscience”

13. “We’re Not Alike”

14. “She’s All I Wanna Be”

15. “You Broke Me First”

16. “Run For The Hills”

17. “Grave”

18. “10:35” (Tiësto cover)

19. “Greedy”