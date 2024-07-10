In April, Tate McRae kicked off her Think Later World Tour in support of her December 2023 sophomore LP of the same name. The North American leg only just began, and McRae will perform at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11.
Below, learn everything you need to know ahead of time.
What Time Is Tate McRae On Stage For The Think Later World Tour?
According to setlist.fm, which is updated by fans who attended, McRae’s sets have consistently begun around 9 p.m. local time. In Paris, France, McRae is said to have taken the stage at 9:10 p.m. local time, but she apparently was on stage by 8:50 p.m. local time in Woodinville, Washington on July 7 and 9:05 p.m. local time in San Francisco, California on July 9.
Tate McRae’s Think Later World Tour Setlist
1. “Think Later”
2. “Hurt My Feelings”
3. “Uh Oh”
4. “What’s Your Problem?”
5. “Feel Like Sh*t”
6. “Calgary”
7. “Stay Done”
8. “Messier”
9. “Cut My Hair
10. “Rubberband”
11. “Exes”
12. “Guilty Conscience”
13. “We’re Not Alike”
14. “She’s All I Wanna Be”
15. “You Broke Me First”
16. “Run For The Hills”
17. “Grave”
18. “10:35” (Tiësto cover)
19. “Greedy”
Tate McRae’s 2024 Tour Dates: Think Later World Tour
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at House Of Blues Chicago
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/19 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/29 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
10/31 — Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
11/02 — Bangkok, TH @ UOB Live
11/04 — Quezon City, PH @ New Frontier Theater
11/08 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena