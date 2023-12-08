In May 2022, Tate McRae served as an Uproxx cover star around the release of her debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, and reflected on her innocent mindset when moving from her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Los Angeles, California at 17 years old.

“Being a Canadian who waltzed into LA, I was very naive,” the now-20-year-old told Caitlin White for Uproxx’s cover story. “I’d walk into every room and see the best in people. ‘Oh no, they wouldn’t hurt a fly. Deep down, they’re a good person.’ I’m just like that — I see the good in people. I had to pull back a bit from trusting everyone and thinking that everyone is in it for the right reasons.”

Eighteen months later, McRae may still see the best in people, but now, she believes in the best of herself. She owns every room — even when she’s not physically walking into it. If you’ve gone grocery shopping, turned on a radio, or scrolled TikTok in the past two months, you have likely heard “Greedy,” McRae’s lead single from her sophomore effort, Think Later, out today (December 8). The seed for McRae’s empowered, high-energy earworm, which became her first top-10 Billboard Hot 100 entry, was unintentionally planted by a man at a bar, drawn to McRae and intrigued to know more about her.

“I see you eyein’ me down, but you’ll never know much past my name,” McRae sings confidently. “Or how I’m runnin’ this room around and that I’m still half your age / Yeah, you’re lookin’ at me like I’m some sweet escape / Obvious that you want me, but I said / ‘I would want myself.'”

First of all, McRae made her name by welcoming people into her most private and vulnerable experiences, insecurities, and thoughts, so we know much more than we deserve to know about her coming of age. Everyone wants a piece of her for a reason. But McRae has not gotten herself here — from winning third place as a preteen on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016 to earning a record deal from RCA in 2019, then winning the hearts of millions with resolute, relatable platinum-certified songs like “You Broke Me First” and “She’s All I Wanna Be” — to impress a strange man at a bar, or any stranger anywhere.

McRae does it because this is all she’s ever wanted. She owes it to herself. She does it for her parents, who were on hand to witness her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on the November 18 episode. She does it for her older brother, Tucker, a hockey player who partially represents why she placed her impressively choreographed, hockey-coded “Greedy” video in an empty hockey rink. In fact, she knew she was onto something when she felt proud to show her friends the “Greedy” video (per her Billboard cover story) because she had not always necessarily felt the same urge to share her past music with friends and family.

“I’ve been sitting on ‘Run For The Hills‘ for nearly a year now, and it has completely stood the test of time,” McRae tells Uproxx one day before Think Later arrives, when asked what track on the album earned her favorite reaction from her inner circle. (For the record, “Run For The Hills” is deliciously ominous in detailing dangerous but thrilling romance.) “It was always a favorite of my friends from Canada, and that always was important to me.”

Elsewhere on the 14-track, Ryan Tedder-produced album, McRae even more directly confirms that her most valued audience hasn’t changed. The acoustic-based, earnestly reflective track “Calgary” begins with McRae wistfully looking back at the childhood she sacrificed while nurturing the parts of that girl still alive within her, a passenger on her rocket ship approaching a different stratosphere of incomprehensible fame and resonance. (She will embark on her international headlining Think Later Tour in 2024, hitting such iconic venues as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as her first-ever headlining hometown concert in Calgary.)