How Much Are Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Tickets?

Yesterday, Taylor Swift announced the North American leg of her new tour, The Eras Tour, which kicks off in 2023. She will be playing stadium shows across the country, in support of her recent album, Midnights, and the albums she’s released since her last shows in 2018.

Ticketmaster is currently offering a Verified Fan Presale that allows fans to select their shows and enter a lottery to be chosen to purchase tickets on November 15. General on-sale starts the day after.

However, with Swift breaking tremendous records for her new album and having new fans from the pandemic, the demand is expected to be extremely high. Many might be wondering — how much are tickets going to be for her tour? Ticketmaster notoriously raises prices based on popularity, as other shows for acts including Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo have seen. Swift seems to be trying to find a loophole in the company’s policy though.

Variety confirmed that Swift has announced the prices of her tickets. The standard ones will run from $49 to $449. VIP packages, which typically include exclusive merch and designated seating, range from $199 to $899. These will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Still, some Swifties pointed out that her Ticketmaster page has something different listed. “Ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time,” the alert from Ticketmaster reads. There is the potential, unfortunately, that these costs could be even higher than she anticipated.