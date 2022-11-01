When Was Taylor Swift’s Last Tour?

This morning, following the record-breaking release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, Taylor Swift announced the North American leg of her new tour. Known as The Eras Tour, Swift will be pulling from four new studio albums and two re-recorded Taylor’s Version records since she last toured. That’s right: By the time her next shows kick off in March of 2023, it will mark five years since her time on the road for Reputation Stadium Tour.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift wrote in the initial announcement.

Swift had planned for a number of shows for her 2019 album, Lover, in the form of Lover Fests held in different parts of the country. Initially postponed, the event was eventually canceled outright due to the pandemic. Fans who had tickets for those shows are being honored with first priority for the new tour.

Her return to the stage would be the first time she’s played those songs from Lover, as well as ones from Folklore, Evermore, Red (Taylor’s Version), Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and now, Midnights.

The promotional poster for Swift’s upcoming tour features images from all of her past album eras — including the ones she hasn’t re-recorded yet. This sparks an important question: Will she be dropping the rest of her re-recordings before then? She has yet to put out her owned versions of her self-titled debut album, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation.

Only time will tell. Until then, presale for Taylor Swift’s long-awaited tour starts on November 15.