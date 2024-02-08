How To Buy Build-A-Bear’s Taylor Swift-Inspired Accessories

In case any Swifties were planning on taking a trip to their local mall, Build-A-Bear has released new Taylor Swift -themed accessories to decorate your stuffed animal with. For those who are either looking for a gift for a younger loved one or just shopping for themselves, here’s what to know.

How To Buy Build-A-Bear’s Taylor Swift-Inspired Accesories

Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, Build-A-Bear has rolled out a bunch of new outfits and accessories — some of which are Swift-themed, given her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Fans can either purchase the items online through the company’s website or try at an in-person location near them.

As some examples for the Swift items, there are currently a few sets, with shirts that read “In My Football Era” and “Karma Is My Bearfriend.” If purchased as a gift set, which includes bottoms for the animal and some shoes. Through a Valentine’s Sale happening right now, the sets start at $43.80.

If you’re just looking to purchase the Swift-themed shirts, those start at $8.50 right now. Fans can even pick out their own Chiefs jersey and add a football accessory to match if you were wanting to craft a Kelce bear instead.

To view the full collection and find more information, visit their website.