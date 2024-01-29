Travis Kelce Taylor Swift AFC Championship Game 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Shared A Sweet Kiss After The Chiefs’ Big Win And The Video Has Swifties Swooning

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl! In one of the biggest NFL days of the season yesterday (January 28), the team beat the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in AFC Championship Game. Naturally, there was a lot of celebration on the Chiefs’ side, including a sweet moment between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

After the game was decided, friends and family of Chiefs players took the field to celebrate with their loved ones, including Swift. When she reached Kelce, they kissed, hugged, and kissed again, as shown on the game’s televised broadcast.

Some think they even spotted Kelce and Swift saying “I love you” to each other.

Swifties were over the moon about the whole thing. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “my reaction to taylor swift going onto the field to kiss travis kelce is literally not normal send me to the mental hospital i need a lobotomy.” Another said, “TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KISSED IM CRYING.”

As aforementioned, this win means the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl on February 11, when they’ll go up against the San Francisco 49ers. A potential problem for Swift, though, is that she has an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on February 10, so it could be tough for her to fly across the world and attend the big game.

