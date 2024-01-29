The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl! In one of the biggest NFL days of the season yesterday (January 28), the team beat the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in AFC Championship Game. Naturally, there was a lot of celebration on the Chiefs’ side, including a sweet moment between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

After the game was decided, friends and family of Chiefs players took the field to celebrate with their loved ones, including Swift. When she reached Kelce, they kissed, hugged, and kissed again, as shown on the game’s televised broadcast.

Life is good for Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Pdogmhg6pg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

The whole Taylor & Travis kiss video! #tayvis aka my new antidepressant (cut out the sexist commentary) pic.twitter.com/UVvn7lf1ke — fran 💌 (@mastermindess) January 28, 2024

Some think they even spotted Kelce and Swift saying “I love you” to each other.

This closeup of the kiss and “i love you” from Taylor. GOODBYEE pic.twitter.com/Vz4IylJTr0 — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 29, 2024

Swifties were over the moon about the whole thing. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “my reaction to taylor swift going onto the field to kiss travis kelce is literally not normal send me to the mental hospital i need a lobotomy.” Another said, “TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KISSED IM CRYING.”

my reaction to taylor swift going onto the field to kiss travis kelce is literally not normal send me to the mental hospital i need a lobotomy — emily (@titosoatmilk) January 28, 2024

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KISSED IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/TigYjd0wBq — sarah (@tayvischarm) January 28, 2024

just saw taylor hug and kiss travis on the field and he put his arm around her neck pic.twitter.com/CtqbJXiWa5 — joe  (@FireWaIkWithJoe) January 28, 2024

As aforementioned, this win means the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl on February 11, when they’ll go up against the San Francisco 49ers. A potential problem for Swift, though, is that she has an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on February 10, so it could be tough for her to fly across the world and attend the big game.