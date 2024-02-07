What Is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Setlist For 2024?

After taking a break for the holidays and to win Album Of The Year at the Grammys for a record fourth time, Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour in Japan on Tuesday night (Wednesday local time). “I always love coming to Tokyo, you know I love you,” she said during the concert at the Tokyo Dome. “I have been looking forward to this show.” Swifties were looking forward to seeing if Taylor changed the setlist, or if she would wait until her old Hollywood-referencing new album, The Tortured Poets Department, comes out in April.

We have our answer: the first Eras Tour setlist of 2024 remains the same from the 2023 shows, although Swift did debut “Dear Readers” from Midnights during the acoustic set (along with the previously-performed “Holy Ground”).

Continue below to find the full setlist.