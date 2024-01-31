How To Buy Tickets For Adele’s 2024 Concerts In Germany

Adele is heading to Munich, Germany next, as the pop star used a cryptic teaser to announce her next residency. The shows will take place this August in a massive new stadium, one that seats about 80,000 people — way, way bigger than the current capacity of her Las Vegas one.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” the pop star wrote in an Instagram caption. “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

Given the anticipation Adele has built for these Germany shows, here’s how to get tickets.