Adele is heading to Munich, Germany next, as the pop star used a cryptic teaser to announce her next residency. The shows will take place this August in a massive new stadium, one that seats about 80,000 people — way, way bigger than the current capacity of her Las Vegas one.
“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” the pop star wrote in an Instagram caption. “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”
Given the anticipation Adele has built for these Germany shows, here’s how to get tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Adele’s 2024 Concerts In Germany
For those looking to attend one of Adele’s concerts in Germany, there is currently a registration for presale access open on her website. Fans can sign up from now until February 5th at 6 p.m. CET. This presale will then take place on February 7 at 10 a.m. CET.
If there are any tickets available after that, a general sale will likely then open to the public. However, much like Adele’s Vegas residency which sold out nearly instantly, there’s a high chance these shows will do the same.
For more information, visit Adele’s website.