Just days after appearing at the 2024 Grammys , Mariah Carey surprised fans today (February 6) by announcing that she will be doing a new residency in Vegas. Titled The Celebration Of Mimi inspired by her hit album, Carey will perform at Dolby Live in the Park MGM from April 12 to 27.

How To Buy Tickets For Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency

Mariah Carey‘s The Celebration Of Mimi residency tickets will open through presales this week, including a Citi cardholder and an Official Platinum one starting tomorrow, February 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation’s presale will open on Thursday, February 8 at the same time.

General tickets will then go on sale starting this Saturday, February 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Along with general tickets, there will be options for Premium Banquette and Ultimate Premium Banquette tickets. This includes a VIP/Super-VIP table for up to eight guests, with a commemorative laminate, a dedicated cocktail server, and options to pre-order food during the show.

The Premium Banquette tables are a few rows back, with still a nice view. The Ultimate Premium tables will make up most of the front row, at least from what Ticketmaster’s images of the seating show.

It’s still unclear right now though how much the tickets, both for general and banquette, will cost. There is also an option for a “Dash Pass” that can be added on to the purchase of a ticket, which gives priority access to merch and concession lines.

Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas residency dates

04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live