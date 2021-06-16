Like many other major festivals, iHeartRadio‘s 2021 event is vying to make a return this fall. The Las Vegas festival has invited some of today’s biggest stars to take the stage, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lil Baby.

This year’s two-day event officially runs from September 18 to 19 and takes place at Vegas’ massive T-Mobile Arena. Along with Eilish, Lipa, and Lil Baby, some of the other artists invited to the stage include Olivia Rodrigo, DaBaby, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Yungblud, 24kGoldn, Addison Rae, Coldplay, Maroon 5, Florida Georgia Line, Cheap Trick, Nelly, Journey, Weezer, Sam Hunt, All Time Low, Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Khalid, and more.

Counting down the days until the BEST ✨ WEEKEND ✨ EVER!!! Here is your lineup for the 2021 #iHeartFestival! We can't wait to celebrate together in person this September! ❤️ All details + ticket info: https://t.co/5tnWPAORy9 pic.twitter.com/B3pCIQLq4R — iHeartRadio Festival (@iHeartFestival) June 16, 2021

In a statement about the 2021 festival, iHeartMedia’s Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said the event is slated to be a “historic” one. “This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” Poleman said. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

Tickets to iHeartRadio’s 2021 festival are on sale 6/25 at 11 a.m. PST. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.