Having become very familiar with the ways of the music industry, Eilish felt a sense of urgency to protect her younger counterpart.

2021 was a great year for music. This particular year reintroduced us to Billie Eilish , as she released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever . This particular album turned the promising newcomer into a budding great — someone who will be remembered in the years to come. 2021 also introduced Olivia Rodrigo , a child actor turned singer, to a new audience, as her hit singles “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” dominated the pop charts.

Is Billie Eilish’s ‘Goldwing’ about Olivia Rodrigo?

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Eilish revealed that a Happier Than Ever deep cut was partially inspired by Rodrigo.

“Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia,” said Eilish. “I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”

On the song, Eilish sings:

They’re gonna tell you what you want to hear

Then they’re gonna disappear

Gonna claim you like a souvenir

Just to sell you in a year

This portion of the song may reflect the harsh realities of entering the spotlight at a young age. But thankfully, we know these young ladies are looking out for each other.