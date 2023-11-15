2021 was a great year for music. This particular year reintroduced us to Billie Eilish, as she released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. This particular album turned the promising newcomer into a budding great — someone who will be remembered in the years to come. 2021 also introduced Olivia Rodrigo, a child actor turned singer, to a new audience, as her hit singles “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” dominated the pop charts.
Having become very familiar with the ways of the music industry, Eilish felt a sense of urgency to protect her younger counterpart.
Is Billie Eilish’s ‘Goldwing’ about Olivia Rodrigo?
In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Eilish revealed that a Happier Than Ever deep cut was partially inspired by Rodrigo.
“Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia,” said Eilish. “I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”
On the song, Eilish sings:
They’re gonna tell you what you want to hear
Then they’re gonna disappear
Gonna claim you like a souvenir
Just to sell you in a year
This portion of the song may reflect the harsh realities of entering the spotlight at a young age. But thankfully, we know these young ladies are looking out for each other.