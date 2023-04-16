During their set at Coachella on Saturday, April 15, Blackpink made history as the first Girl Group (if you don’t include Destiny Child’s surprise performance in 2018) and K-pop act to ever headline the epic music festival. Although this wasn’t the first time the group took the stage at the multiday event, when discussing their headlining set, group member Rosé said, “This is a dream come true.” She then thanked the group’s devoted fans.

With one appearance at Coachella scheduled for next week, fans won’t have to wait too long until they can catch the quartet performing live in the US. Taking to Twitter, the group announced that their record-grossing Born Pink World Tour would be returning for a limited run. Now named the Born Pink Encore World Tour, it will kick off this August at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. View the full tour schedule below.

The Born Pink Encore World Tour Blink member pre-sale begins on Sunday, April 23 at 10 pm eastern time. General pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 25 at 10 pm eastern time. Amex® Early Access begins on Wednesday, April 26th at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27th at 10 pm local time. For more information, click here.

08/12 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

08/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle

08/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium