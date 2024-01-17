Here’s everything to know about what FKA Twigs has in store next.

FKA Twigs had some fun birthday news for fans, as she joined her Discord to reveal that she has some new music on the way. While she dropped a mixtape in 2022 called Caprisongs , her last full album was 2019’s Magdalene.

Is FKA Twigs Releasing A New Album In 2024?

It seems so, yes. FKA Twigs revealed that she will be pulling from an inspiration in techno music to fuel an album coming later this year, according to DJ Mag.

“I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno, the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr,” she wrote on the Discord server.

“It’s deep but not sad,” FKA Twigs added. “I’m not sad anymore.”

The publication also notes that FKA Twigs shared that she mainly collaborated with Koreless for the record. She had previously teased one of their collaborations, “Unearth Her,” during Paris Fashion Week last year.

However, there had been questions as to whether she scrapped what she had worked on. FKA Twigs previously noted that she was going to start over from square one because a ton of her song demos had leaked.

Here’s hoping fans get to hear more about FKA Twigs’ new album soon.