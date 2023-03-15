FKA Twigs is one of the newest faces of the fashion brand Calvin Klein. The multi-hyphenated musician has joined the ranks of Michael B. Jordan, Blackpink’s Jennie, Kendall Jenner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the brand’s new spring 2023 Calvins Or Nothing campaign. Calvins Or Nothing aims to spotlight dynamic talent across industries, including fashion, television, and music, for which Twigs is the perfect muse.

For the “Killer” singer’s individual promotional video filmed in grayscale, FKA Twigs effortlessly floats around the open set as she shows off her masterful dance skills. Sporting several pieces from the designer, including a black lace intimates set, the singer unabashedly shows off her toned physique as an unreleased song of her plays in the background.

In a post on Twitter, FKA Twigs shared her excitement to be featured in the campaign, writing, “It’s an honour to be the new face of

Calvin Klein and to have worked so closely with some of my dearest friends to create something that I believe reflects me as a woman and artist.”

it’s an honour to be the new face of @calvinklein and to have worked so closely with some of my dearest friends to create something that i believe reflects me as a woman and artist #ad pic.twitter.com/N9ElliuND6 — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) March 15, 2023

volume up. Calvins or nothing @FKAtwigs. featuring a new unreleased track. pic.twitter.com/gOjEUJnrr9 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 15, 2023

FKA Twigs’ last project, Caprisongs, was released early last year and received praise from fans and critics alike, but based on the feedback from fans after hearing the unreleased track, new music will certainly be welcomed.

Watch FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein spring 2023 campaign video above. To see the other celebrity ambassadors that star in the campaign, continue below.