Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Grudge’ About Taylor Swift?

It’s only been about a day since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her anticipated sophomore album, Guts. However, people are already dissecting the songs for easter eggs and meaning from Rodrigo’s personal life.

The song arguably causing the biggest debate is fittingly titled “The Grudge,” which finds Rodrigo reflecting on a moment in May where someone severely hurt her.

I hear your voice every time that I think I’m not enough,” she sings. “You built me up to watch me fall / You have everything and you still want more / I try to be tough, I try to be mean / But even after all this, you’re still everything to me / And I know you don’t care, I guess that that’s fine.”

Because of Rodrigo describing someone setting her up and still having to hear the voice of someone she presumably looked up to, many have suspected the song is about Taylor Swift.

For a while, there have been rumors that while Rodrigo looked up to Swift, it turned into a don’t-meet-your-heroes situation. Things apparently went south after Swift got partial credit for Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” — given the similarities to her 2019 song, “Cruel Summer.”

They also haven’t interacted much since then, with Rodrigo being noticeably absent from going to any of The Eras Tour dates.

While we’ll likely never know for sure if Rodrigo’s “The Grudge” is about Swift, you can find some fan speculation below.