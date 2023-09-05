Olivia Rodrigo became an immediate star with her 2021 debut album, Sour. That’s a tough act to follow, but she’s done a great job so far during the rollout of her upcoming second album, Guts. Ahead of the new project’s release, here’s a look at everything you need to know about it.

Release Date Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here. Tracklist Rodrigo confirmed the Guts tracklist at the start of August. Check it out: 1. “All American Bitch”

2. “Bad Idea Right?”

3. “Vampire”

4. “Lacy ”

5. “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”

6. “Making The Bed”

7. “Logical”

8. “Get Him Back”

9. “Love Is Embarrassing”

10. “The Grudge”

11. “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”

12. “Teenage Dream”