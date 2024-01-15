Taylor Swift Golden Globes 2024
Taylor Swift Is All In On ‘The Bear’ Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Winning A Critics Choice Award After He Shouted Her Out On Stage

The Critics Choice Awards went down last night (January 14), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach picked up a win for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, for his role as Richie in The Bear. Taylor Swift, it turns out, may have had a little something to do with the win, as Moss-Bachrach acknowledged.

In his acceptance speech, he gave a bunch of thank-yous, including this one: “I’ve gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift.”

Swift herself caught wind of this and offered Moss-Bachrach and enthusiastic “Congratulations!!” on X (formerly Twitter).

As for what Moss-Bachrach was talking about: The episode “Forks” sees Richie interning at a fancy restaurant (run by Colman’s Chef Terry), and after some initial roadblocks, he ends up coming into his own and doing a good job. Feeling triumphant, there’s a scene where Richie sings along to Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” in the car.

There are actually a number of Swift references in the second season of The Bear. There’s the time Richie tried to get The Eras Tour tickets for his daughter, and the time Tiffany (played by Gillian Jacobs) rocked a 1989 shirt to Christmas dinner.

Speaking of award shows, the Emmys air tonight, so here’s how to watch.

