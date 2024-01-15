The Critics Choice Awards went down last night (January 14), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach picked up a win for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, for his role as Richie in The Bear. Taylor Swift, it turns out, may have had a little something to do with the win, as Moss-Bachrach acknowledged.

In his acceptance speech, he gave a bunch of thank-yous, including this one: “I’ve gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift.”

💬| While accepting the 2024 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series on Sunday, Ebon Moss-Bachbach gave a special shout-out to Taylor Swift and Olivia Colman. "I've gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift," he… pic.twitter.com/VLMzJ4VCLF — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 15, 2024

Swift herself caught wind of this and offered Moss-Bachrach and enthusiastic “Congratulations!!” on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations!! 🫶🤭🙏 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 15, 2024

As for what Moss-Bachrach was talking about: The episode “Forks” sees Richie interning at a fancy restaurant (run by Colman’s Chef Terry), and after some initial roadblocks, he ends up coming into his own and doing a good job. Feeling triumphant, there’s a scene where Richie sings along to Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” in the car.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach thanking in his #criticschoiceawards acceptance speech to Taylor Swift for being his "scene partner". THE SCENE 🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/1Qw7ZW12da https://t.co/n877iM1MBh — Miriam (@MellowRigby) January 15, 2024

There are actually a number of Swift references in the second season of The Bear. There’s the time Richie tried to get The Eras Tour tickets for his daughter, and the time Tiffany (played by Gillian Jacobs) rocked a 1989 shirt to Christmas dinner.

Speaking of award shows, the Emmys air tonight, so here’s how to watch.