J Balvin’s Jose is already a favorite to take home the Grammy for the inaugural Best Música Urbana award. At next February’s awards show, he’ll be up against Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, and Kali Uchis. But ahead of then, he’s just given fans something else to think about with a deluxe version of Jose.

Packed with 31 total tracks, the deluxe version adds new songs at the top of the album like “Ego,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G,” as well as a new version of “F40” with Arcangel, plus multiple new remixes of the global hit “In Da Getto.” He has also dropped a new bombastic video for “F40,” which you can watch above.

Check out J. Balvin’s North American tour dates below, as well as the new album cover and tracklist.

1. “F40” with Arcangel*

2. “Ego”*

3. “Tu veneno”

4. “Ma G”

5. “Una Nota” Feat. Sech

6. “Te Acuerdas De Mi” Feat. Yandel

7. “In Da Getto” Feat. Skrillex

8. “Billetes de 100” Feat. Myke Towers

9. “La Venganza” Feat. Jhay Cortez

10. “Vestido”

11. “Que Locura”

12. “Bebé Que Bien Te Ves” Feat. Feid

13. “Lo Que Dios Quiera”

14. “Si Te Atreves” Feat. Zion Y Lennox

15. “Fantasías”

16. “Pa’ Guayarte” Feat. Ozuna

17. “Ganas De Verte”

18. “Perra” Feat. Tokischa

19. “7 De Mayo”

20. “Suerte”

21. “Querido Rio”

22. “La Familia”

23. “Que Más Pues?” Feat. Maria Becerra

24. “OTRO FILI” Feat. Jay Wheeler

25. “Otra Noche Sin Ti” Feat. Khalid

26. “Poblado – Remix” Feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander

27. “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)” Feat. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy

28. “F40”

29. “In Da Getto” (Chris Lorenzo Remix)*

30. “In Da Getto” (Martinez Brothers Remix)*

31. “In Da Getto” (Henry Fong Remix)*

01/16/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH

04/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

04/22/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

04/23/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

04/24/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

04/26/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/30/2022 — San Jose, CA @ Sap Center

05/01/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/04/2022 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

05/05/2022 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

05/06/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/07/2022 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

05/08/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/11/2022 — Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena

05/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

05/14/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/15/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/18/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

05/21/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

05/25/2022 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

05/26/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/27/2022 — Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell

05/28/2022 — Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

06/04/2022 — San Juan, PR @ Choliseo

Jose is out now via Sueños Globales. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.