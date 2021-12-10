J Balvin’s Jose is already a favorite to take home the Grammy for the inaugural Best Música Urbana award. At next February’s awards show, he’ll be up against Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, and Kali Uchis. But ahead of then, he’s just given fans something else to think about with a deluxe version of Jose.
Packed with 31 total tracks, the deluxe version adds new songs at the top of the album like “Ego,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G,” as well as a new version of “F40” with Arcangel, plus multiple new remixes of the global hit “In Da Getto.” He has also dropped a new bombastic video for “F40,” which you can watch above.
Check out J. Balvin’s North American tour dates below, as well as the new album cover and tracklist.
1. “F40” with Arcangel*
2. “Ego”*
3. “Tu veneno”
4. “Ma G”
5. “Una Nota” Feat. Sech
6. “Te Acuerdas De Mi” Feat. Yandel
7. “In Da Getto” Feat. Skrillex
8. “Billetes de 100” Feat. Myke Towers
9. “La Venganza” Feat. Jhay Cortez
10. “Vestido”
11. “Que Locura”
12. “Bebé Que Bien Te Ves” Feat. Feid
13. “Lo Que Dios Quiera”
14. “Si Te Atreves” Feat. Zion Y Lennox
15. “Fantasías”
16. “Pa’ Guayarte” Feat. Ozuna
17. “Ganas De Verte”
18. “Perra” Feat. Tokischa
19. “7 De Mayo”
20. “Suerte”
21. “Querido Rio”
22. “La Familia”
23. “Que Más Pues?” Feat. Maria Becerra
24. “OTRO FILI” Feat. Jay Wheeler
25. “Otra Noche Sin Ti” Feat. Khalid
26. “Poblado – Remix” Feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander
27. “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)” Feat. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
28. “F40”
29. “In Da Getto” (Chris Lorenzo Remix)*
30. “In Da Getto” (Martinez Brothers Remix)*
31. “In Da Getto” (Henry Fong Remix)*
01/16/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH
04/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
04/22/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
04/23/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
04/24/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
04/26/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/30/2022 — San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
05/01/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/04/2022 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
05/05/2022 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
05/06/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/07/2022 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
05/08/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/11/2022 — Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena
05/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
05/14/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/15/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/18/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
05/21/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center
05/25/2022 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
05/26/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/27/2022 — Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell
05/28/2022 — Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04/2022 — San Juan, PR @ Choliseo
Jose is out now via Sueños Globales. Get it here.
