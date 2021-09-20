Kali Uchis has been breaking out in a big way over the last few years, and her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ continues to rack up streams and attention this year. Uchis was recently tapped as one of the artists to open for Tyler, The Creator on his 2022 tour, and the two rather infamously collaborated together before on “After The Storm” off her 2018 album Isolation. Now, she seems to have another big collaboration in the works, teasing a remix of one of her Sin Miedo tracks with a guest verse from none other than TDE’s First Lady, SZA.

Since her 2017 critically-acclaimed breakout album Ctrl, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update from SZA, and anticipation for her new album combined with the fact that she doesn’t often do collaborations is stoking anticipation for this feature. In a newly shared video to her Instagram feed Uchis teased the new version of “Fue Mejor,” which already features PartyNextDoor, and it sounds like SZA is singing in Spanish for her appearance as well. Since she’s teasing the new version clearly the song is done and ready to be released, so listen above and look for it coming out very soon, maybe even this week? And if we could get that new album, anytime, SZA….