Travis Scott’s McDonald’s partnership went so well that the fast food giant had to alter the ordering process because they were continuously running out of ingredients. Following the collaboration’s immense success, McDonald’s decided to tap another superstar. J Balvin announced his McDonald’s partnership earlier this month and has now unveiled an exclusive line of McDonald’s merch, and it boasts some unusual items.

Balvin’s retro-inspired merch has some classic items like bucket hats and sweatshirts in the collection’s signature neon colorway. The line also features a handful of head-turning items such as sunglasses in the form of McDonald’s recognizable arches, a $90 water bottle, neon burger slippers, and a temporary tattoo that is just a receipt of Balvin’s go-to order.

weird flex, but ok. yes merch includes a @JBALVIN receipt tattoo pic.twitter.com/cQaztI94Wi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 15, 2020

Explaining the McDonald’s partnership in an interview with Complex, Balvin said: “I grew up with McDonald’s. I wasn’t born in the States, but since I was a kid, I was eating McDonald’s meals. When I had my very first chance to go to the States, it was like a dream to me, coming from Colombia to my first time having a McDonald’s meal. It’s those types of moments that connect with me as a child. And when they called me saying that they wanted to work with me, I immediately said yes because it connects with me and my childhood. I’ve always been a big fan. It’s crazy to have your own meal.”

