Getty Image

Carli Lloyd was out in New York City celebrating her recent World Cup win and her upcoming birthday at Jennifer Lopez‘s Madison Square Garden concert. The US Soccer team captain was in for a special surprise when J. Lo invited her to the stage and proceeded to give her a lap dance with two backup dancers.

J. Lo announced to the crowd that Lloyd was in the audience. She then had a security team and fiancé Alex Rodriguez escort Lloyd to the stage and sat her down in a chair shaped like a stiletto shoe.

“Got a little present for you,” J. Lo told Lloyd. “Actually Carli, I got two presents for you.” J. Lo told her backup dancers to “give her a little birthday present.” The song “Birthday Sex” by Jeremih blared through the speakers as J. Lo’s dancers sensually danced around Lloyd. J. Lo then took over for the dancers and shook her hips in front of Lloyd.

“Carli, are you doing okay?” J. Lo asked before sitting down on her lap. The singer then moved into a rendition of her debut 1999 single “If You Had My Love.”

Later on in the show, J. Lo invited her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, to the stage to sing a duet. The heartfelt duo earned a standing ovation from the crowd, according to Billboard.