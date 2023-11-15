Bleachers has returned with “Alma Mater,” the latest single from their newly-announced self-titled fourth album, which is set to arrive next March. The calming track was premiered on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show. It finds lead singer Jack Antonoff reflecting on everything from love as he declares “she’s my alma mater” to his youthful memories.

“Some dreams are meant to die,” he declares. “Kill your idols in the street outside in daylight / Cuz if we walk, we’ll get high tonight / Shoulder to the wheel tonight / Joke about blowing town tonight, until we drive past my alma mater.”

Oh, and it features guest vocals from Lana Del Rey that add to the chill, nighttime drive vibes. “I’ll make it darker,” she adds, providing the final line of the track.

As a whole, the song shows a duality to the group, shifting the energy from the carefree jam session that was the band’s previously released “Modern Girl” single.

Additionally, the band will be performing in the UK, shortly after the album’s release next year. Fans who pre-order the album will be able to access a presale on Wednesday, November 22 at 10 a.m. GMT. General sale opens Friday, November 24 at the same time. More information can be found here.

Check out Bleachers’ new song “Alma Mater” above. Continue scrolling to view the Bleachers cover art and tracklist, as well as their UK tour dates.