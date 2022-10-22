Florence And The Machine show no signs of recovery from Dance Fever. While currently on their global tour in support of their fifth album, Dance Fever, Florence Welch and crew have teamed up with Idles and shared an updated version of “Heaven Is Here,” a fan-favorite from Dance Fever.

Rife with flashy synths and intoxicating drum loops, the Idles remix of “Heaven Is Here” is immersive and encapsulates the feeling of freeing oneself on the dancefloor.

Welch and Idles took to Instagram earlier to share how their collaboration came about.

“Idles are one of my favorite bands and I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while,” said Welch. “It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer. And I think Idles have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart.”

“Dance Fever is quite a cathartic album for me,” added Idles’ Mark Bowen, “speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. It lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?), no more is this encapsulated on ‘Heaven Is Here.’ I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix.”

Check out “Heaven Is Here (Idles Remix) above.