Jackson Wang has done it again.

Continuing his Magic Man agenda, the Chinese pop singer steps into a new persona in the music video “Come Alive.” Jackson has officially entered his zombie era. And it’s kind of giving Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” but more modern and sexier.

First releasing its lyric video three months ago, the official music video dropped today at midnight (December 9). Creating what seems to be a postapocalyptic version of the circus where zombies run the carnival, Jackson Wang’s zombie character has the power to resurrect people and make them come alive as zombies. The video thrives with captivating visuals and tantalizing choreography starring the MAGIC MAN himself with a female lead and a small group of dancers. (To be frank, some of the scenes can be compared to Jackson Wang’s post-apocalyptic “Cruel” music video, released months ago.)

According to the credits, the music video features creative direction by Jackson Wang, with direction by Rich Lee who has worked with acts like Billie Eilish, Eminem, and Lana del Rey.

“Come Alive” is the sixth track off of Jackson Wang’s sophomore album, MAGIC MAN. According to a press release, the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top Current Sales and Top Album Sales charts the week of its release and at No. 15 on Billboard 200, making it Jackson’s highest-charting album.

