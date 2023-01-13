Jackson Wang Announces North American Dates For ‘Magic Man World Tour’

Save the date. The Magic Man is coming.

After making stops in Asia and Europe last year, the MAGIC MAN World Tour is finally making its way to North America this spring. Making the initial announcement on his social channels today (January 13), multi-talented pop icon Jackson Wang will bring the tour to six North American cities — four in the US and two in Canada.

#MAGICMAN

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2023

My 1st one.

.

LA , San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto & New York

.

Register now: early access presale 👇https://t.co/9uvsSMLIf8

.

Presale: 10AM local time, JAN 18

Public On-sale: 10AM local time, JAN 20

.#MAGICMANWorldTour#JacksonWang pic.twitter.com/S28AXiuuk5 — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 13, 2023

The tour will kick off in Los Angeles, California’s Shrine Auditorium on April 16 and will make its way east then conclude in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclay’s Center. Pre-sale for tickets begins next Wednesday, January 18, and will open to the public on Friday, January 20. For more information and updates, visit the tour’s official site.

In addition to his tour announcement, it was revealed Jackson Wang (as well as fellow 88rising artists DPR Live and DPR Ian) will bring the MAGIC MAN show to the desert at Coachella. Scheduled to perform on the Sunday lineup (April 16 and 23) of the annual music and arts festival, you can catch a glimpse of what Jackson Wang’s concert will look like at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California ahead of Frank Ocean’s set. This comes after Jackson made history as the first Chinese soloist to perform at Coachella as part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set last year.

Jackson Wang is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.