Last year, around this time, we got collaboration for a remix to BIBI’s hit single “The Weekend” with Milli. This year, 88rising does it again by linking up two of Asia’s finest artists for an unexpected collaboration. And this time, it’s an original track.

Hailing from Thailand, rapper and singer Milli links up with China’s Magic Man Jackson Wang for their track “Mind Games” under 88rising. Already building a rapport over the course of many Head In The Clouds festivals in the past, this collaboration between the two Asian acts was bound to happen at some point in their careers.

Released at midnight last night (January 6), the Thai rapping princess slows it down a notch from her hyped raps and gets sultry, flexing vocals and some falsettos. Playing herself in the music video, Milli is alluring and seductive as she becomes the only subject in Jackson’s mind. Singing back and forth at each other, Jackson has obviously fallen in love with her as he figuratively chases her in a maze.

Just last month, 88rising took their famous Head In The Clouds Festival to Asia, performing in cities they’ve never done before. On December 3 and 4, HITC made stops in Jakarta, Indonesia with the following Manila, Philippines days after (December 9 and 10).

