James Blunt has put himself in a tough spot.

October 11 marked the 20th anniversary of his iconic debut album Back To Bedlam, led by the hit single “You’re Beautiful.” To celebrate, on the 11th, Blunt dropped a remastered anniversary edition of the album, and he’d really like it to top the charts in his native UK. He’s so determined that he offered fans quite the incentive if they help the reissue hit No. 1: He’ll legally change his name to whatever they’d like.

Earlier this month, he shared a comedic video in which he declares:

“My name is James Blunt, and you have the power to absolutely f*ck my life. I know you’ve heard the rumors, and they’re true: I’m re-releasing my debut album, Back To Bedlam, on October the 11th. Something that has kept me consistently rich for the past 20 years. So as a way to give back to you, my adoring public, if Back To Bedlam re-enters the charts at No. 1, I will legally change my name. What will I change it to? Well, that’s entirely up to you. […] I’ve been called many things in my life: ‘the most hated man in pop,’ ‘annoying,’ ‘James Beige.’ […] I’ll let the people decide. But if it doesn’t go to No. 1, I’m not changing my name. It’s safe to say this is the most important democratic moment of the year.”

Later, on Radio X’s The Chris Moyles Show, Blunt confirmed he’s not joking, saying, “It’s a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan – Brian from Glasgow – I will change my name should it hit No. 1. I swear on Brian’s life and my life. To whatever the public want – and of course the public are going to be kind, they’re not going to go for anything that rhymes with Blunt, are they? But you know, as long as it’s not, you know, Blunty McBluntface.”

Well, Blunt played himself: He revealed recently that the new name his fans have chosen is indeed Blunty McBluntface. In an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Blunt said, “I explained to my wife she would be Sofia McBluntface and she’s seized on the opportunity to say she would change her name back to her maiden name (Wellesley).”

The weekly UK chart reveal will take place on Friday, October 18. As of the 14th, Blunt’s reissue was up to No. 4, and Blunt has remained successful in the UK, with his latest album, last year’s Who We Used To Be, peaking at No. 5. So, there’s a chance Blunty McBluntface is coming soon.

Meanwhile, Blunt recently announced North American tour dates to mark the anniversary (find ticket information on his website).