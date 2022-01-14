Over the past few days, things between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn have reached a boiling point. After Jamie Lynn tearfully discussed Britney on Good Morning America, Britney shared a lengthy Twitter post criticizing the appearance and Jamie Lynn herself. Now, Jamie Lynn has offered a verbose response of her own.

On Instagram last night, Jamie Lynn started by showing her support for her sister before standing up for herself, saying, “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth. […] I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

Her message concludes, “There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Find Jamie Lynn’s full post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYsxPn-r1zf/