Welsh singer Jamie Miller’s music career took off after he came in at third place on The Voice UK in 2017. Since then, he has gone on to build a massive following, sign a major record deal, and tour the globe. Miller is currently working on music for his highly anticipated debut album but before its release, the singer stopped by Uproxx studios to react to his favorite videos from his musical idol: Bruno Mars.

For the latest segment in Uproxx’s React Like You Know series, Miller sat down to show his love to Mars’ Silk Sonic track “Leave The Door Open,” as well as “When I Was Your Man” and “Versace On The Floor.” Miller admits he’s a little biased when it comes to his opinion on Mars’ music. He even successfully auditioned for The Voice by giving a rendition of Mars’ track, “When I Was Your Man.” “He’s like my god, so I was just thinking that anything that comes out of his mouth — he’s incredible,” Miller said.

Of course, it would be hard to speak about Mars’ music without discussion his new duo with Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic. Miller loved their debut single “Leave The Door Open,” and has the perfect way to describe why .Paak and Mars work so well together. “They’re both so talented in two different ways. I feel like [.Paak] brings the sauce while Bruno brings the flavor,” he said.

Watch Miller react to Mars’ videos above and check out more of Uproxx’s React Like You Know series here.

