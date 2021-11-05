Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak began 2021 with the news that they’d joined forces as Silk Sonic for a brand new album. For quite some time, An Evening With Silk Sonic lacked a release date, but towards the end of the summer, they revealed the project was set to arrive at the top of next year. Thankfully, they changed their minds and pushed it up to November 12, giving us just one week until An Evening With Silk Sonic. Before that album is available for the world to hear, Bruno and .Paak return with a third and seemingly final single for us to enjoy with “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

The track is filled with funk and plenty of grooves, just like their previous two singles, but this time around the singers are filled with spite towards a former lover that walked out of them. “Smokin’ Out The Window” finds Bruno and .Paak venting about their former lovers’ actions and their disbelief towards being played in the name of love.

“Smokin’ Out The Window” comes after Silk Sonic began the road towards their new album with “Leave The Door Open,” their chart-topping and award-winning single. They returned months later with “Skate,” a fun single that brought their funk to a warm and tropic climate.

You can listen to “Smokin’ Out The Window” in the video above.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is out 11/12 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

